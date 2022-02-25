Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Up 4.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.