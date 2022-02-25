Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Up 4.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

