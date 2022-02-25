Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as low as C$2.77. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 696,560 shares changing hands.

MOZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, NBF reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market cap of C$735.39 million and a P/E ratio of -78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

