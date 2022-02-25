Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Marathon Oil traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 27299999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

