Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

MRVI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 38,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

