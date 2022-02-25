Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

MRVI stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

