MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,681 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.36% of MarineMax worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.56 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.