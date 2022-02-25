Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,212.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,077.41 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,238.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,252.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.