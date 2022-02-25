MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

MarketAxess stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.