Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

