Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 187,433 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.49% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCRR opened at $2.81 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
