Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.56 Million in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

TA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.