Marshall Wace LLP Sells 108 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $692.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

