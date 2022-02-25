Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.74 Million Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 143,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

AMYT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

