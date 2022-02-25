Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 522,834 shares of company stock valued at $32,221,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

