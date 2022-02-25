Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.24 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,029,473 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £497.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

