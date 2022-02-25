Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.65.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

