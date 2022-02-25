Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.30

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 44242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

