Matthew Chiodo Sells 14,931 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

