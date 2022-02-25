Maxar Technologies Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

