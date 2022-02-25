Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.65. 8,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,047. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

