Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 754,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 179,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

