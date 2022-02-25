Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 158 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.84. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

