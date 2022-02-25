Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

