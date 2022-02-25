Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.