Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $488,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.
