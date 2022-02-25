Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $706,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

