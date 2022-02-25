McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Up 9.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.54. 4,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 79,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

