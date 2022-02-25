Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.17 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

