Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,262. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

