Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.18. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 45,707 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a market cap of C$307.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.23.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

