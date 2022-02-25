Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS.

Shares of MED stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.21. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,314. Medifast has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medifast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medifast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Medifast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medifast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

