MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEGEF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 120,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,289. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

