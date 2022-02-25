Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MCY stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

