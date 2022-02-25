Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 75,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,251 shares.The stock last traded at $35.78 and had previously closed at $35.47.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
