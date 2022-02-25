Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 75,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,251 shares.The stock last traded at $35.78 and had previously closed at $35.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

