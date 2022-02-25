Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Barclays

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $1.99.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

