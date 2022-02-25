Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

