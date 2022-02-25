Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 26.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 280,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.