Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.05 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in APi Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,433,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 202,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $3,117,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in APi Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in APi Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,362,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,440 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APG stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

