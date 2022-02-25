Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 170 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atkore by 14.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $2,574,623. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.