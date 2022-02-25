Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,366 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after buying an additional 198,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 370,606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,167,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

