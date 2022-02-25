Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,412.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,520.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,513.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.