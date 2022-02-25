MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

