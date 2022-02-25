MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

