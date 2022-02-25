MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

