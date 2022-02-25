MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.13. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 126,543 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
