Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60.

NET stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,835,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

