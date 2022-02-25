Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.59

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.59 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 409.70 ($5.57). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 398.70 ($5.42), with a volume of 502,477 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.17%.

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,419,828.64).

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

