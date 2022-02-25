Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 10.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $295.54. 684,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.55 and a 200 day moving average of $311.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

