Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.31. 952,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

