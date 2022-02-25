Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $212.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.45.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $205.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

